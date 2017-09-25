FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus cites order for five MRTT tanker funded by Germany, Norway
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 25, 2017 / 2:24 PM / in 25 days

Airbus cites order for five MRTT tanker funded by Germany, Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus on Monday said it had received a firm order for five MRTT tankers that will be funded by Germany and Norway and operated as part of a NATO fleet, adding to two aircraft already ordered by Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

The order came from Europe’s organization for the management of cooperative armament programs (OCCAR) and finalizes a move first announced on June 29 by NATO about the two countries joining the Netherlands and Luxembourg in operating the fleet.

The contract signed Monday includes options for four more aircraft, which would enable other countries to join the group, as well as two years of initial support, Airbus said.

Airbus gave no financial details, but the German parliament in June passed a budget that said Germany would contribute 1.4 billion euros to the program.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.