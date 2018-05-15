FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 1:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Taiwan seeks 'correction' after Air Canada lists Taipei as part of China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday it was asking Air Canada (AC.TO) for a “speedy correction” following the airline’s decision to list Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, as a part of China on its booking website.

FILE PHOTO: An Air Canada Airbus A330-300 aircraft is seen at Zurich Airport January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

It was not clear when the change was made, but as recently as last week the site’s entries for Taiwan did not mention China, according to checks made by Reuters.

An Air Canada Airbus A330-300 aircraft takes off from Zurich Airport January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Air Canada spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur said the carrier’s “policy is to comply with all requirements in all worldwide jurisdictions to which we fly.” 

    Self-ruled Taiwan is claimed by Beijing as Chinese territory, and has become one of China’s most sensitive issues and a potential military flashpoint. China has been pressuring airlines to refer to Taiwan as part of China.

    Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement it was “deeply concerned” about Air Canada’s move to refer to Taiwan as part of China on the booking website.

    Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Bernadette Baum

