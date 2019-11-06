Aircraft lessor Aircastle to be bought in $2.4 billion deal

(Reuters) - Aircastle Ltd (AYR.N) said on Wednesday Japan-based Marubeni Corp (8002.T) and Mizuho Leasing Co Ltd (8425.T) had offered to buy the aircraft lessor in a deal valued at $2.4 billion.

The cash offer of $32 per share is at a premium of 16% over Aircastle’s Tuesday close. Marubeni has a 29% stake in Aircastle as of Oct. 23 that is currently valued at about $600 million.

The company said in October it was exploring options including a sale.

The deal, which is valued at $7.4 billion including debt, is expected to close in the first half of 2020, Aircastle said.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc will serve as financial adviser to Aircastle.