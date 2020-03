Marubeni completes purchase of Aircastle amid aviation crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp (8002.T) said on Monday it had completed the acquisition of a U.S. aircraft lessor Aircastle Ltd, making the purchase when the airline industry is in crisis due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The worldwide aviation industry has come almost to a standstill as measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus have put roughly 3 billion people on lockdown.

Marubeni, which already owned a 28.8% stake in Aircastle, paid $1.142 billion to raise its stake to 75% under a deal signed in November. Japanese leasing firm Mizuho Leasing Co Ltd (8425.T) paid $611 million to take the remaining 25%.

Last week, Marubeni predicted a record net loss of 190 billion yen ($1.8 billion) for the year ending this month, as the coronavirus outbreak drives an unprecedented oil price slide and falls in other commodities.