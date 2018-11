(Reuters) - A U.S. Air Force pilot was killed and another injured when their supersonic jet crashed in Texas, the Air Force said on Wednesday.

The T-38C Talon crashed at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas at 7:40 p.m. local time (0140 GMT), the air base said on Facebook. The plane is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet trainer, it said on its website.