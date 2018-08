PARIS (Reuters) - The French arm of Franco-Dutch airlines group Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) said Thursday it will stop its flights to Tehran in September for business reasons.

An Air France Boeing 777-300 airplane lands at the Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Air France will stop flying to Tehran from September 18 because of “the line’s weak performance,” a spokesman said.

The U.S. government is due to reinstate sanctions on Iran in November, which has pushed some international companies to end their activities in the country.