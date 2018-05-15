FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 11:36 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Air France-KLM finance chief named CEO after union standoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) on Tuesday promoted finance director Frederic Gagey to interim chief executive and named Anne-Marie Couderc as non-executive chairwoman in transitional appointments days after the former CEO resigned in a standoff over staff pay.

FILE PHOTO: The empty podium is seen after Jean-Marc Janaillac, Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM Group, attended a news conference to announce his resignation in Paris, France, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The new chief executive will not have a mandate to take decisions that would jeopardize the growth strategy approved by the board of directors, the company said in a statement. A group of three top officials will take key decisions collectively.

    The interim leadership of Europe’s second-largest network carrier by revenue will have to handle French unions emboldened by the exit of former CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac, who announced his resignation earlier this month when staff rejected a pay offer.

    Fifteen days of strikes this year have cost the group some 400 million euros ($479 million)..

    Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Victoria Bryan

