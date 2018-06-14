Air France says to improve working conditions

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France on Thursday said it would roll out new measures in the summer to alleviate staff concerns which will include an exceptional budget to improve daily working conditions.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An Air France Airbus A321 lands at Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris, France, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo/File Photo

The board of parent company Air France-KLM however said that there was no mandate given to representatives for new pay negotiations in the present circumstances pending a new governance structure, a statement of the airline read.

As the company hunts for a new CEO to replace outgoing executive Jean-Marc Janaillac, interim non-executive chairwoman Anne-Marie Couderc had sought to placate unions, which have called for a four-day strike from June 23 over a continuing pay dispute.

Air France called on the unions to lift the strike notice, which it said “would worsen the company’s situation and have a major impact on our customers on the eve of the busy summer period.”

The statement did not say how much it would spend to improve working conditions but mentioned better access of staff to rest areas.