Air France KLM and China Eastern enlarge joint-venture with Virgin Atlantic

FILE PHOTO: An Air France Boeing 777 aircraft lands at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French airline Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) said on Wednesday plans to enlarge its current joint-venture cooperation with China Eastern (600115.SS) with the addition of Virgin Atlantic.

The planned cooperation between the three airlines is due to enter into force in spring 2020, Air France KLM said in a statement.

“The announcement reaffirms Air France KLM’s commitment to the Chinese market, having already implemented an enlarged scope of cooperation with China Eastern in January this year”, French airline said.