Air France KLM and China Eastern enlarge joint-venture with Virgin Atlantic

PARIS (Reuters) - French airline Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) said on Wednesday plans to enlarge its current joint-venture cooperation with China Eastern (600115.SS) with the addition of Virgin Atlantic.
The planned cooperation between the three airlines is due to enter into force in spring 2020, Air France KLM said in a statement.
“The announcement reaffirms Air France KLM’s commitment to the Chinese market, having already implemented an enlarged scope of cooperation with China Eastern in January this year”, French airline said.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Louise Heavens