Brazil to drop additional fee for international flights

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil plans to cancel an additional fee for international flights by presidential decree in the near future, the Infrastructure Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said cancellation of the fee would be part of a group of measures to stimulate tourism. Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio de Freitas first disclosed plans to cancel the $18 fee in remarks to reporters earlier Monday.

The fee was created in the late 1990s to raise tax revenue. Freitas said in the ministry statement that abolishing it would help attract low cost carriers.

“It makes no sense to create the conditions for companies to sell $50 tickets if we have this fee”, Freitas said.