International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac speaks during the Global Media Day in Geneva, Switzerland, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

DUBAI (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is not worried that flights will have to be immediately grounded in the event of Britain leaving the European Union without an exit deal, director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said on Thursday.

