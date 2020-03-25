IATA says air freight traffic fell around 10% in February

FILE PHOTO: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) logo is seen at the International Tourism Trade Fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Figures to be published next week will show global air freight traffic fell around 10% in February, putting it on course for a 15-20% drop for the year as a whole, an official at the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

But demand for freighters to keep medical and other supplies moving has hit a record as passenger jets are grounded due to the spread of the coronavirus, IATA said. Many airlines are also chartering out stranded passenger jets for freight operations.

The airline industry association reiterated a plea to governments to adapt coronavirus restrictions to allow cargo flights including medical shipments to keep running smoothly.