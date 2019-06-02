Business News
June 2, 2019 / 7:39 AM / in an hour

Airbus close to deal to sell A330neo to Virgin Atlantic: sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus is close to a deal to sell A330neo wide-body passenger jets to Virgin Atlantic, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The Britain-based airline has been evaluating the upgraded A330 model against the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Industry sources have said the airline was looking for about 6 to 10 aircraft. The A330neo sells for $296 million at list prices, but airlines typically win significant discounts.

Airbus declined to comment. Virgin Atlantic was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
