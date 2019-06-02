Emirates head cautious on quick return to service for Boeing 737 MAX 

FILE PHOTO: Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines, delivers his speech during a presentation of Emirates Boeing 777 at the airport in Hamburg, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

SEOUL (Reuters) - Emirates airline President Tim Clark said on Sunday that global regulators should act in a coordinated way to return the Boeing 737 MAX to service and warned it could take six months to get the grounded jet back into operation.

The forecast from the head of Emirates, whose sister airline flydubai is a major MAX customer, is more cautious than some industry predictions but echoes concerns at a global airlines meeting in Seoul about a piecemeal response by regulators.