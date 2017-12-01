FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global air freight demand growth slows further in October: IATA
Sections
Featured
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Energy & Environment
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Saudi Arabia
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
Markets
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 1, 2017 / 10:28 AM / in 2 hours

Global air freight demand growth slows further in October: IATA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Growth in demand for global air freight, measured in freight tonne kilometers, slowed to its weakest rate since January in October, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Friday, adding that several indicators showed that the growth peak was over.

A passenger plane flies through aircraft contrails in the skies near Heathrow Airport in west London, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Industry-wide freight tonne kilometers growth remains well above its five and ten-year average rates in October, a traditionally strong period for demand.

“Tightening supply conditions in the fourth quarter should see the air cargo industry deliver its strongest operational and financial performance since the post-global financial crisis rebound in 2010,” Alexandre de Juniac, IATA Director General, said.

However, the inventory-to-sales ratio in the U.S. indicates that the period when companies look to restock inventories quickly has ended, and the upward trend in seasonally-adjusted freight volumes has moderated, IATA said.

Air freight demand grew by 5.9 percent in October, down from 9.2 percent in September, with all regions but Africa seeing a deceleration in year-on-year FTK growth.

Available capacity rose 3.7 percent in the month, and load factors increased by 1.0 percentage point to 46.9 percent.

IATA said it expected freight volumes to growth next year, albeit at a slower pace than in 2017.

Reporting by Bartosz DabrowskiEditing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.