FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global air freight demand rose 12 percent in August - IATA
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 4, 2017 / 4:18 PM / in 16 days

Global air freight demand rose 12 percent in August - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Growth in air freight demand in 2017 may exceed the current forecast of 7.5 percent, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday, after reporting double-digit growth for the fourth month in a row in August.

An Etihad plane stands parked at a gate at JFK International Airport in New York, U.S., March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demand for global air freight, measured in freight tonne kilometers, rose 12.1 percent in August, driven by a rise in global trade.

Capacity rose more slowly at 4.7 percent, helping to boost the industry-wide load factor, IATA said.

“The current IATA forecast of 7.5 percent growth in air freight demand for 2017 appears to have significant upside potential even if we are approaching a cyclical peak,” the industry body said in a statement.

Reporting by Daria Kowalewska; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.