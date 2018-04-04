IATA sees signs the best of air freight upturn may be over

BERLIN (Reuters) - There are signs that the best of a recent upturn for air freight has passed, an industry association said, while warning of protectionist risks to the outlook for the rest of the year.

Demand for air freight rose 6.8 percent in February, while capacity rose more slowly at 5.6 percent, positive for load factors and yields, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

“The positive outlook for the rest of 2018, however, faces some potentially strong headwinds, including escalation of protectionist measures into a full-blown trade war,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.