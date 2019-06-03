Malaysia Airlines says deliveries of 737 MAX jets could be delayed

FILE PHOTO: A 737 Max aircraft is pictured at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines is looking at its order for 25 Boeing Co 737 MAX jets “very carefully” in light of the global grounding and plans for the first delivery in July 2020 could be delayed, the carrier’s chief executive said on Monday.

“I think our introduction to service will slide,” Malaysia Airlines CEO Izham Ismail told Reuters on the sidelines of an airline industry conference in Seoul.

“We are having a discussion and conversation with Boeing.”