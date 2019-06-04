Polish LOT rules out cancelling Boeing 737 MAX order

FILE PHOTO: A door of a 737 Max aircraft with production notes is seen at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - LOT Polish Airlines on Tuesday ruled out cancelling an order for grounded Boeing Co 737 MAX jets but urged the U.S. planemaker to take steps to restore their credibility after two accidents.

“If somebody is ready to cancel the MAX order because of what happens I think it is more of an emotional decision than a rational decision,” Chief Executive Rafal Milczarski told a CAPA Centre for Aviation conference after an IATA airlines summit.

Some airlines have threatened to cancel orders citing safety reasons, though analysts say the moves coincide with sporadic economic pressure on airlines to reduce or defer deliveries.

“I think Boeing will have to make a lot of efforts to restore their credibility in the market. I’m sure they will do that. I can’t see reasons at the moment - unless the regulators find it - to cancel the MAX orders,” Milczarski said.