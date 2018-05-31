Airline profits this year unlikely at December forecast level: IATA CEO

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Profits for the airline industry will be solid this year but are unlikely to be at the level anticipated in December, the head of the International Air Transport Association said on Thursday.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) logo is seen at the International Tourism Trade Fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Alexandre de Juniac, speaking to reporters at a media event ahead of the organization’s annual meeting due to begin on Sunday, said fresh forecast would be given next week, adding that the December projection was based on oil at $60 per barrel.

In December, the group had predicted a record $38.4 billion net profit for the airline industry in 2018, with $27.9 billion coming from U.S. and European airlines.

Juniac said higher fuel price had not yet been passed on in fares yet.

IATA represents some 280 airlines comprising 83 percent of global air traffic.