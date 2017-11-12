FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United halts Newark-Delhi flights on poor air quality
#Environment
November 12, 2017 / 11:49 PM / in 2 hours

United halts Newark-Delhi flights on poor air quality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Airlines has temporary suspended flights from Newark, New Jersey to New Delhi, India, on poor air quality concerns in the Indian capital, according to a company spokesman on Sunday.

A United Airlines jet takes off from Washington National Airport in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The third-largest U.S. airline added that it currently has waiver policies in place for customers who are traveling to, from or through Delhi.

“We are monitoring advisories as the region remains under a public health emergency, and are coordinating with respective government agencies,” the spokesman said in an email.

Delta Air Lines said it does not operate flights to India, according to a spokeswoman.

Last week, New Delhi declared a pollution emergency as toxic smog hung over the city for a third day.

Reporting by Catherine Ngai; editing by Diane Craft

