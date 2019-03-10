Some 29 passengers hurt by turbulence on flight into New York: fire department

NEW YORK (Reuters) - More than two dozen people were injured by turbulence on a Turkish Airlines flight into New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday, according to the city’s fire department and local media.

New York Fire Department initially said on Twitter that it was treating 32 passengers for “non-life-threatening injuries” at the airport but later downgraded that number to 29. Local media reports said the flight was from Istanbul, and that at least three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Turkish Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to NBC 4 New York, the plane was carrying 326 passengers and 21 crew, and the National Weather Service’s Aviation Weather Center had warned pilots of severe turbulence over New England on Saturday evening.

It was the second incident at a major New York-area airport on Saturday. New Jersey’s Newark airport closed its runways earlier in the day after a cargo plane flying to Florida from Canada was forced to make an emergency landing.