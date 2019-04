Passengers wait to board a delayed Southwest flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, VA, U.S. April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - Three major U.S. airlines said on Monday they were experiencing system-wide computer outages, with United Airlines saying it was unable to create paperwork as a result.

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines Co both said on their social media accounts that they were experiencing a system-wide outage.