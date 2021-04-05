Google confirms ITA software glitch affecting websites of U.S. airlines

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc’s Google on Monday confirmed that there was an issue with its ITA software, which powers ticketing and other services on the websites of many U.S. airlines.

Reports by users showed issues on Monday with the websites of Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, according to Downdetector.com.

People familiar with the matter also said there seemed to be an outage on ITA. United Airlines also appeared to be impacted by the issue.

A Google spokesperson said the company was working to implement a fix.