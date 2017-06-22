FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Eyes on AirAsia as Airbus looks for airshow comeback: sources
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 22, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 2 months ago

Eyes on AirAsia as Airbus looks for airshow comeback: sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A man walks past the logo of AirAsia at Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, June 14, 2016.Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) has seen its rival Boeing (BA.N) grab most of the headlines at the Paris Airshow this week, but it could turn to AirAsia - one of its largest customers - to narrow the gap after the launch of a new Boeing plane, industry sources said.

AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes signed a services agreement with Airbus earlier this week and stayed on for further negotiations with his company's sole aircraft supplier, sources said, while cautioning a deal could not be guaranteed.

Airbus declined to comment, while officials at AirAsia could not be reached for comment.

Going into the fourth trade day of the Paris Airshow, Boeing was ahead on net, new orders and commitments after launching a new version of its 737 MAX family of planes.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.