2 months ago
June 20, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 months ago

Viva Air signs provisional deal for 50 Airbus A320 jets

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus said on Tuesday low-cost carrier Viva Air had signed a memorandum of understanding to buy 50 of its A320 family of single-aisle aircraft, with the planes to be used for its airlines VivaColombia and Viva Air Peru.

Airbus said at the Paris Airshow the deal, which confirms what two industry sources told Reuters on Sunday, comprised 35 A320neo and 15 A320ceo planes.

That would value the deal at roughly $5 billion at current list prices.

(This version of the story corrects lead to show order was by Viva Air, not Viva Air Peru).

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter

