Lockheed launches new version of Super Hercules aircraft

FILE PHOTO - Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan on October 12, 2016.

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) launched on Tuesday a new version of its Super Hercules military transport aircraft at the Paris Air Show, meant for use in special operations.

The multi-mission airlifter, C-130J-SOF, comes with special mission equipment options and can be configured for armed overwatch that includes a 30 millimeter gun and Hellfire missiles, the largest U.S. weapons maker said.

The C-130J variant can touch down on austere landing zones or makeshift runways and have been deployed both in combat operations and in humanitarian relief missions, the company said.

The latest one, configured for special forces, is the tenth variant of four-engine turboprop Super Hercules, which is used by 17 nations and has clocked more than 1.5 million flight hours, Lockheed said.