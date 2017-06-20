FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
June 19, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 2 months ago

Airbus, Boeing commercial aircraft deals at Paris Airshow

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Following is a summary of commercial aircraft deals announced by Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) at the Paris Airshow:

AIRBUS:

* Lessor GECAS orders 100 A320neo aircraft worth about $10.8 billion at list prices to be delivered 2020-24.

* Air Lease Corp orders 12 additional A321neo aircraft, worth about $1.5 billion at list prices.

BOEING:

* CDB Aviation signs memorandum of understanding for 42 MAX 8; 8 787-9 and 10 737 MAX 10 jets, worth in total about $7.4 billion at list prices.

* GECAS announces purchase of 20 737 MAX 10 jets, worth about $2.5 billion at list prices.

* BOC Aviation announces memorandum of understanding for 10 737 MAX 10 jets worth about $1.25 billion at list prices.

* SpiceJet announces commitment for 40 737 MAX airplanes worth $4.7 bln at list prices. Includes 20 new orders for 737 MAX 10 and conversion of 20 737 MAX 8 jets from existing order.

* Tibet Financial Leasing announces commitment for 20 737 MAX jets, including 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8 airplanes, valued at about $2.5 billion at list prices.

* AerCap announces order for 30 787-9 Dreamliners worth $8.1 billion at list prices.

* Kuwait-based ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company (ALAFCO) announces a commitment for 20 737 MAX 8s, worth $2.2 billion at list prices.

* Norwegian announces order for two 737 MAX 8s, worth $225 million at list prices.

* Monarch announces order for 15 additional 737 MAX 8s, valued at $1.7 billion at list prices.

* Lion Air announces commitment for 50 737 MAX 10s, worth about $6.24 billion at list prices.

* Qatar Airways firms up an order for 20 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jets after letter of intent last year for up to 60 737 MAX 8 jets.

* Aviation Capital Group announces order for 20 737 MAX 10s, valued at $2.49 billion at list prices.

* Okay Airways orders 15 737 MAX jets, valued at $1.8 billion at current list prices.

* Avolon signs a memorandum of understanding for 75 737 MAX 8 aircraft, valued at $8.4 billion. Deal also includes an option for a further 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Compiled by Mark Potter

