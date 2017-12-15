FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Technology News
December 15, 2017 / 9:39 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Elliott takes stake in Akamai, to seek sale of company or assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp on Friday disclosed a 6.5 percent stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O), and said it plans to hold talks regarding strategic alternatives for the company including a sale.

Shares of Akamai, which speeds up content delivery over the internet (OTT), were up 13.8 percent at $65.75 in after-market trading.

The New York-based hedge fund said Akamai shares were "significantly undervalued" and it intends to make proposals to Akamai on sale of certain businesses or assets, according to the filing. (bit.ly/2AAjqTk)

    Elliott also said it intends to communicate with other shareholders including potential acquirers, service providers and financing sources for Akamai.

    “We appreciate the views of all our stockholders and we value constructive input toward the common goal of enhancing stockholder value,” an Akamai spokesman told Reuters.

    The company’s shares trade at 21.9 times forward earnings, significantly below the broader Software & IT Services industry index that trades at 31.9 times.

    Akamai shares had fallen 15 percent year-to-date compared with a 33.2 percent decline in the S&P 500 Internet Software & Services index .SPLRCINSS.

    Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.