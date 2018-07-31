Akamai profit beats on strength in cloud security business

(Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O) topped Wall Street’s estimates for second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by an aggressive push into cloud security and a stabilizing media content delivery business.

Revenue from the cloud security business - which provides data centers with safe ways to operate and deliver content - rose 33 percent to $155 million in the quarter.

Akamai’s traditional business of media content delivery, which has been under pressure from large media customers such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) developing in-house know-how to handle web traffic, also reported growth.

Revenue from the company’s media and carrier division, which includes media delivery business, rose 8 percent to $311.7 million.

The company’s overall revenue rose 9.4 percent to $662.8 million, narrowly beating the average analyst estimate of $661.98 million.

Net income fell to $43.1 million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $56.8 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier as expenses rose 16.4 percent.

Excluding items, the company earned 83 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 80 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company rose 0.3 percent to $75.51 in after-hours trading.