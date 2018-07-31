FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 8:16 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Akamai quarterly revenue rises 9.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O) reported 9.4 percent rise in second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by stronger demand for both its cyber-security services and the traditional business of speeding up media content delivery on the web.

The company’s net income fell to $43.1 million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $56.8 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $662.8 million from $605.8 million.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

