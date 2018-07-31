Akamai quarterly revenue rises 9.4 percent

(Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O) reported 9.4 percent rise in second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by stronger demand for both its cyber-security services and the traditional business of speeding up media content delivery on the web.

The company’s net income fell to $43.1 million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $56.8 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $662.8 million from $605.8 million.