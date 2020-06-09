Aker BP, Equinor approve investments after Norway tax incentive

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil companies Aker BP and Equinor on Tuesday said they would go ahead with several offshore projects, a day after politicians increased tax incentives for the industry.

The ruling minority government and the main opposition parties agreed on Monday to allow oil companies to shield temporarily part of their income from taxes to spur investments and save jobs.

Aker BP has awarded a 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($106.44 million) contract to oil service firm Kvaerner to build an unmanned oil platform for the Hod field.

The Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke controls both Aker BP and Kvaerner.

Aker BP had previously decided to postpone the project, citing the need to preserve cash, after the COVID-19 pandemic crushed oil demand and lowered prices.

“The Hod development in the Valhall area is the first project to be launched as a direct result of the tax changes,” Aker BP said in a statement.

Majority state-owned Equinor said it would go ahead with investment totalling almost 1.5 billion crowns to connect its offshore installations at the Gina Krog and Sleipner fields to an onshore grid to cut carbon emissions.

Equinor on Tuesday awarded oil service firm Aibel a 160 million crowns contract to electrify Gina Krog, and a 400 million contract to electrify Sleipner, projects that could provide hundreds of jobs.

Equinor said the tax changes, backed both by ruling and the main opposition parties, would stimulate investment and help to maintain activity in “a challenging period”.

The changes, however, have been criticised by environmentalists and some opposition parties, which said the country should have boosted investments in renewable energy instead.

Norway is western Europe’s biggest oil and natural gas producer, representing about 2% of global crude output.