Aker BP expects 36% output rise in 2020 buoyed by Sverdrup

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Aker BP (AKERBP.OL) expects a 36% jump in oil and gas output in 2020 in the first full year of production from the giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield as it posted a 13% rise in profit for the final quarter of 2019.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $745 million in the quarter from $658 million a year earlier, edging the $740.6 million forecast by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

It said it expected output to grow strongly this year, the first full year of Sverdrup production, while it would cut capital expenditure to $1.5 billion from $1.67 billion.

The Oslo-listed firm, jointly controlled by oil major BP Plc (BP.L) and Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA (AKER.OL), sees its production rising to 205,000-220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in 2020 from 155,900 boed last year.

Its production cost is expected to fall to around $10 per barrel in 2020 from $12.4 in 2019, it added.

Its exploration budget should remain flat, at around $500 million, with a plan to drill 10 wells, it said.

“All major field development projects progressed according to plan,” Aker BP said in its quarterly earnings report.

The company’s overall earnings and outlook were largely in line with expectations, brokers Sparebank 1 Markets said, adding the stock would likely trade in line with peers on Tuesday.

Aker expects to continue to expand via acquisitions as well as by developing its existing resources, it added.

It was in “a good and constructive” dialogue with its partners on how to develop a number of discoveries in the so-called NOAKA area, estimated to hold more than 500 million boe in recoverable resources.

The company also said it plans to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions intensity from 2020 to less than five kilograms of CO2 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) from 7.9 kg in the fourth quarter of last year.

Energy firms are under pressure from investors as well as environmental groups to curb greenhouse gas emissions as part of global efforts to curb climate change.

Aker BP, a partner in Norway’s giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield, said it would increase its 2020 dividend to $850 million from $750 million, as previously expected, and repeated its plan to raise it by $100 million each year to 2023.

Separately, Aker BP announced a deal with Poland’s PGNiG PGA.WA to swap some North Sea oil and gas license stakes, giving the Norwegian firm a net cash payout of up to $62 million while also strengthening its position around the Skarv field.