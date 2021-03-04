Aker's hydrogen arm to raise $350 million ahead of Oslo listing

OSLO (Reuters) - Aker Clean Hydrogen (ACH), a hydrogen-focused arm of Norway’s Aker group, is set to raise up to 3 billion crowns ($353 million) in a private placement and to list its shares on Oslo’s small cap market, its parent company said on Thursday.

ACH aims to reach net 5 gigawatt (GW) installed capacity of emissions-free hydrogen production by 2030, with net 1.3 GW already under development, including a 450 MW production facility at a Yara ammonia plant in Norway.

The company plans to issue 187.5 million new shares at a fixed price of 16 crowns per share, equivalent to a pre-money valuation of 8.0 billion crowns, to fund the planned projects, its parent Aker Horizons said.

Key investors will be allocated a minimum of 1.4 billion crowns worth of shares, with 500 million crowns to Aker Horizons and 900 million to a group of investors, including AP4, DNCA Invest, Folketrygdfondet and Ophir Asset Management, it added.

Following the private placement, ACH is expected to start trading on the Euronext Growth exchange in Oslo at around March 10, and will seek to be listed on Oslo’s main exchange within a year, Aker Horizons said.

Carnegie AS, DNB Markets, Pareto Securities, Arctic Securities and Sparebank 1 Market were all involved in the transaction, Aker Horizons said.

($1 = 8.4986 Norwegian crowns)