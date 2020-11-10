Norway may divest stakes in four Aker companies, government says

FILE PHOTO: Aker Solutions oil service company's logo is seen at their headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO (Reuters) - The Norwegian government is seeking approval from parliament to divest the state's stakes in Aker Solutions AKES.OL, Akastor AKAS.OL, Aker Offshore Wind AOW-ME.OL and Aker Carbon Capture ACC-ME.OL, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

“We are in no hurry to sell the government’s shares in these companies but are open to doing so if we can get a good price,” Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe said in a statement.