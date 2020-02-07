Aker Solutions shares dive more than 20% after 2020 revenue warning

FILE PHOTO: Aker Solutions flag flutters next to their headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Shares of Norway’s largest oil services firm Aker Solutions (AKSOL.OL) plunged more than 20% on Friday to hit a record low after it warned 2020 revenues were likely to fall by 14% year-on-year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding one-offs, fell to 434 million crowns ($47.04 million) in the final quarter of 2019 from 495 million crowns a year earlier.

Its Oslo-listed shares fell 23% by 0920 GMT, making it the worst performer on the exchange and underperforming European oil stocks .SXEP, which were down 0.65%.

Aker Solutions Chief Executive Luis Araujo declined to comment on the share price fall during a call with analysts, but said the company was trying to cut costs further.

It also plans to take a 50-100 million crown restructuring charge in the first quarter, related to Aker Solutions moving its subsea fabrication from Norway to its two remaining plants in Brazil and Malaysia.

Aker Solutions said it expected its 2020 underlying EBITDA margin to remain at around 6.5%, the same as in the fourth quarter and down from 7.1% a year ago.

The fall in underlying margin was partly the result of a high share of lower-margin brownfield activity, it said.

Overall 2020 revenues were expected to fall back to 2018 levels, when they stood at 25.2 billion crowns, compared to 29.3 billion crowns last year, the company said in a statement.