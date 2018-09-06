FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 10:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Aker BP, Maersk Drilling sign one-year rig contract off Norway

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Maersk Drilling and Aker BP have signed a one-year contract to deploy the Maersk Integrator jack-up rig off Norway from June 2019, Aker BP said in a statement on Thursday.

The contract, based on an alliance created between the two firms and Halliburton in 2017, is based on market-rate terms and holds the possibility of a sizeable upside for all parties, based on actual delivery and performance, it said.

Maersk Integrator will finish its current campaign on the Gina Krog field off Norway in June 2019, and then go directly to the Ula field in the North Sea for a new one-year assignment with Aker BP.

Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche

