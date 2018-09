ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s Akfen Renewable Energy is to build 13 wind and solar power plants with a total investment of $530 million, Akfen said on Wednesday.

In a written statement it said it would provide $167 million of the investment from its own resources with the remaining $363 million provided by a loan from six Turkish and foreign banks: EBRD, Isbank, Vakifbank, Garanti Bank, Yapi Kredi Bank and KfW IPEX-Bank.