FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
March 27, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Fresenius spokesman says probe into target Akorn continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Fresenius (FREG.DE) said on Tuesday its investigation into potential breaches of U.S. Food and Drug Administration data requirements at takeover target Akorn (AKRX.O) was ongoing.

Fresenius headquarters in Bad Homburg near Frankfurt, Germany, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

    A Fresenius spokesman said that a legal settlement of claims stemming from inaccurate 2014 financial statements by Akorn, announced on Monday, was not related to Fresenius’s own probe, which the company last month warned may result in it calling off the deal.

    Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.