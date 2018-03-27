Fresenius spokesman says probe into target Akorn continues

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Fresenius (FREG.DE) said on Tuesday its investigation into potential breaches of U.S. Food and Drug Administration data requirements at takeover target Akorn (AKRX.O) was ongoing.

Fresenius headquarters in Bad Homburg near Frankfurt, Germany, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A Fresenius spokesman said that a legal settlement of claims stemming from inaccurate 2014 financial statements by Akorn, announced on Monday, was not related to Fresenius’s own probe, which the company last month warned may result in it calling off the deal.