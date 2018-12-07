Akorn loses bid to hold Fresenius to merger deal; shares tumble

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Germany’s Fresenius SE (FREG.DE) properly terminated its merger agreement with Akorn Inc (AKRX.O), the Delaware Supreme Court said on Friday, sending shares of the U.S generic drugmaker down more than 30 percent.

The ruling upholds what was considered a landmark decision from the Delaware Chancery Court in October, which ruled Fresenius could walk away from the deal valued at over $4 billion.

That decision came as a surprise since it determined for the first time in Delaware that a buyer had validly terminated a merger after the target’s business took a nosedive, and also because Delaware judges have generally held buyers to merger deals.

“In Delaware it’s very hard for a buyer to walk away from a transaction that the buyer has agreed to,” Brooklyn Law School professor Minor Myers told Reuters.

“The court is very careful to say (this is) a very unique circumstance where things are so bad and that the buyer is excused, but this is ...the exception to the rule.”

Joseph Grundfest, professor at Stanford Law School and former commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission, agreed that the case is a landmark one.

“Deal lawyers are sharpening their pencils right now to figure out how to rewrite these clauses to make it either harder or easier for bidders to walk away from future deals,” he said.

Fresenius terminated the deal in April, a year after agreeing to acquire Akorn, and cited evidence of misconduct in reporting of drug development data to U.S. healthcare regulators.

Akorn had argued that Fresenius Chief Executive Officer Stephan Sturm suffered buyer’s remorse and directed his lawyers to construct a case to end the deal.

“Most people ...had determined that this was pretty much a long shot (for Akorn),” Gabelli & Co analyst Kevin Kedra said.

“Now they have to get their house in order and ... basically correct the problems that led to the deal falling apart in the first place and operate in what is still a challenging generic drugs market.”

On Friday, Fresenius abandoned its 2020 targets and warned of stagnant profits next year sending its shares reeling resulting in a loss of 4.7 billion euros in market value.

Akorn’s shares were down 26 percent at $4.14 on Friday afternoon, paring some losses after falling as much as 35.3 percent earlier in the session.