Akorn shares fall after Delaware court rules in favor of Fresenius

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - The Delaware Supreme Court said in a court filing on Friday that Germany’s Fresenius SE (FREG.DE) properly terminated its merger agreement with Akorn Inc (AKRX.O), sending shares of the U.S generic drugmaker down more than 30 percent.

Friday’s ruling upholds a decision from the Delaware Chancery Court in October that Fresenius could walk away from the deal valued at over $4 billion.

Fresenius terminated the deal in April, a year after agreeing to acquire Akorn, and cited evidence of misconduct in reporting of drug development data to U.S. healthcare regulators.

Akorn’s shares were down 35.8 percent at $3.61 on Friday morning.