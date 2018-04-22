FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius pulls out of Akorn takeover over data integrity
April 22, 2018 / 5:20 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Fresenius pulls out of Akorn takeover over data integrity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE (FREG.DE) said it had decided to pull out of its planned acquisition of Akorn (AKRX.O) after it found data integrity breaches at the U.S. generic drug maker.

Fresenius agreed last year to buy the U.S. maker of liquid generic drugs for about $4.75 billion, but said in February it could terminate the deal if its own independent probe found Akorn breached U.S. Food and Drug Administration data integrity requirements related to product development.

The German company said on Sunday its investigation had found “material breaches” of FDA data integrity requirements relating to Akorn’s operations.

“Fresenius offered to delay its decision in order to allow Akorn additional opportunity to complete its own investigation and present any information it wished Fresenius to consider, but Akorn has declined that offer,” it said in a statement.

A spokesman for Fresenius said Akorn had violated other requirements of the acquisition agreement, including its obligation to operate the business in the ordinary course after signing of the agreement, and it had not given Fresenius reasonable access to company information

Fresenius had hoped the acquisition of Akorn would help it offer a wider choice of drugs to hospitals and pharmacies.

Fresenius confirmed its guidance for adjusted group sales to rise between 5 and 8 percent in constant currencies in 2018, with adjusted net income expected to increase between 6 and 9 percent.

Earlier on Sunday, subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) (FMEG.DE), cut its 2018 sales target.

Fresenius is due to report full first quarter results on May 3.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
