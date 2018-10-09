FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
October 9, 2018 / 1:14 PM / in 3 minutes

Former Akzo Nobel chemicals back to market in 3-5 years: CEO

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel’s former chemicals subsidiary will likely return to the market as a standalone public company in three to five years, its new CEO Charles Shaver said on Tuesday.

Shaver said the company, which has been renamed Nouryon, will focus on growing revenues in China and the Americas and expects to spend up to 350 million euros ($400 million) annually to expand production.

Akzo sold Nouryon, which Shaver said had 2017 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.1 billion euros, to Carlyle Group for 10.1 billion euros in March.

($1 = 0.8742 euros)

Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.