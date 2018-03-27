FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 6:27 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Akzo Nobel to sell chemicals arm to Carlyle, GIC for 10 billion euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel has agreed to sell its specialty chemicals business to U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group and Singapore’s GIC [GIC.UL] for 10.1 billion euros ($12.6 billion), including debt.

FILE PHOTO: The sign of AkzoNobel is pictured at its headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos/ X02506/File Photo

The net proceeds of the deal are expected to amount to 7.5 billion euros, Akzo said, with the bulk going to shareholders.

Akzo first announced plans to sell the business, which accounts for a third of its sales and profit, in April, as it looked to evade a takeover from rival PPG Industries.

The company considered both a private sale and a separate stock listing for the chemicals division, ultimately concluding that a sale to Carlyle was in the best interest for all involved “including employees, shareholders and customers.”

“Carlyle has significant experience in the chemicals industry and a proven track record when it comes to health, safety, innovation and sustainability”, Akzo Chief Executive Thierry Vanlancker said.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be concluded before the end of the year.

Reporting by Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely

