Akzo Nobel second-quarter core profit surges 36% on higher prices

FILE PHOTO: AkzoNobel's logo is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS) reported a better-than-expected 36% jump in second-quarter core profit on Wednesday, as higher prices and cost savings offset raw material inflation.

Adjusted operating income came in at 305 million euros ($339.9 million), compared with 225 million euros a year earlier and topping the 287.4 million euros expected in a poll of analysts by the company.

Sales were flat at 2.45 billion euros, missing expectations for a slight increase, as higher sales prices barely weighed up against a 6% decline in sales volumes.

Akzo kept its target of increasing return on sales to 15% by 2020, as the margin improved to 13.7% in the second quarter, while overall cost savings were on track to reach 200 million euros next year.

“This was an important quarter for us to demonstrate our strategy is working,” Chief Executive Officer Thierry Vanlancker said, as he predicted the effects of rising prices of oil and other inputs would stabilize in the second half of the year.

The company in 2017 promised frustrated shareholders that it would improve profitability, as it refused to consider an unwanted takeover offer by U.S. rival PPG Industries (PPG.N).

As part of its defense strategy, Akzo last year sold its speciality chemicals unit for 10 billion euros to a group of buyers led by Carlyle Group (CG.O), with the proceeds distributed largely to shareholders.