FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Akzo Nobel: options for chemicals arm are sale or spin-off, no IPO
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
Philippines
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 14, 2017 / 9:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Akzo Nobel: options for chemicals arm are sale or spin-off, no IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Akzo Nobel, the Dutch maker of Dulux paint, said on Tuesday that if it does not sell its Specialty Chemicals division, it will give stockholders shares in the division and spin it off as a separate company.

General view of the outside of AkzoNobel's new paint factory in Ashington, Britain September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Previously Akzo Nobel had said it would consider an IPO for the division. In an announcement of the shareholders meeting it has scheduled for Nov. 30 to approve the move, the company said that selling shares in an IPO for the division, which represents a third of its sales and profits, is not an option it is considering.

Akzo Nobel, which earlier this year rejected a takeover by U.S. rival PPG Industries, recently entered preliminary talks to buy U.S. firm Axalta in an all-share deal.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.