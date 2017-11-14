Akzo Nobel: options for chemicals arm are sale or spin-off, no IPO

(Reuters) - Akzo Nobel, the Dutch maker of Dulux paint, said on Tuesday that if it does not sell its Specialty Chemicals division, it will give stockholders shares in the division and spin it off as a separate company.

General view of the outside of AkzoNobel's new paint factory in Ashington, Britain September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Previously Akzo Nobel had said it would consider an IPO for the division. In an announcement of the shareholders meeting it has scheduled for Nov. 30 to approve the move, the company said that selling shares in an IPO for the division, which represents a third of its sales and profits, is not an option it is considering.

Akzo Nobel, which earlier this year rejected a takeover by U.S. rival PPG Industries, recently entered preliminary talks to buy U.S. firm Axalta in an all-share deal.