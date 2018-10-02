Akzo Nobel to return 5.5 billion euros to shareholders after division sale

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS) said on Tuesday it would return 5.5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) to shareholders after the sale of its specialty chemicals division closed this week, fulfilling a promise made in March to give shareholders the large majority of proceeds.

FILE PHOTO: AkzoNobel's logo is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

The company said it would buy back 2.5 billion euros of shares and distribute 1 billion euros in a special dividend. In addition, it would distribute 1 billion euros in paid-in capital.

The capital distribution is noteworthy because such payments are not subject to the Dutch 15 percent withholding tax on dividends. The dividend tax hits only foreign shareholders and is slated for elimination.

Akzo sold the chemicals division to Carlyle in March.