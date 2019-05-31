U.S.
Alabama executes man convicted of killing minister, wounding his wife during 1991 robbery

Death row inmate Christopher Price is seen in Atmore, Alabama, U.S., in this photo provided May 29, 2019. Alabama Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Alabama on Thursday executed a 46-year-old man convicted of killing a minister and wounding his wife with a sword and dagger while robbing their home three days before Christmas in 1991, the state’s department of corrections said.

Christopher Price was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at 7:31 p.m. (0031 GMT) local time at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, a spokesman for the Alabama Department of Corrections said.

