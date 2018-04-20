Alabama executes inmate, 83, oldest in modern U.S. history

(Reuters) - Alabama on Thursday executed an 83-year-old man convicted of a deadly 1989 serial bombing spree, making him the oldest known person put to death in the modern era of U.S. capital punishment.

Death row inmate and convicted pipe bomb killer Walter Moody, scheduled to be executed at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, U.S. on April 19, 2018, is seen in this undated Alabama Department of Corrections photo. Alabama Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

Walter Moody was put to death by lethal injection at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, the state’s governor said. It was the eighth execution this year in the United States.

Moody replaced John Nixon, who was 77 when put to death in December 2005 in Mississippi, as the oldest person executed since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, which monitors U.S. capital punishment.

Moody was convicted of mailing a bomb in 1989 that killed U.S. Circuit Court Judge Robert Vance, 58, and another that killed Georgia civil rights attorney Robert Robinson.

Prosecutors have said Moody sent the bomb to the judge in anger over a 1972 bomb conviction that Moody felt derailed his career and sent another to the civil rights lawyer to confuse investigators.