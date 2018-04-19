Supreme Court temporarily halts Alabama execution of 83-year-old inmate

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court issued a temporary halt on Thursday to Alabama’s planned execution of an 83-year-old convicted pipe-bomb killer, minutes before he was set to become the oldest person put to death in the modern era of U.S. capital punishment.

Death row inmate and convicted pipe bomb killer Walter Moody, scheduled to be executed at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, U.S. on April 19, 2018, is seen in this undated Alabama Department of Corrections photo. Alabama Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

The execution of Walter Moody had been scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT (2300 GMT) at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

If the penalty were to be carried out, Moody would replace John Nixon, who was 77 when put to death in December 2005 in Mississippi, as the oldest person executed since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, which monitors U.S. capital punishment.

Lawyers for Moody asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to spare Moody’s life based on his transfer from the federal court system to Alabama’s.

Moody first received seven life sentences in a U.S. district court in 1991 for the deadly bombings. Alabama later indicted him on capital murder charges and his trial began in the state in 1996, court records showed.

Moody’s lawyer argued the transfer to an Alabama prison was illegal and he should first serve his federal sentence.